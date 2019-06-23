KINGMAN — Saving the dilapidated historic Hotel Beale in downtown Kingman is important to city officials.
That much was clear during discussion at last week’s Kingman City Council meeting, but how to get the job done is less evident.
Kingman Assistant Fire Chief Keith Eaton provided an overview of some of the history of the structure that was built in 1900 and became a playground for Andy Devine, the Kingman man who made a name for himself in the motion picture industry decades ago.
Eaton noted that the property is owned by the Henderson family and that three repair-related grant awards were squandered over the years for one reason or another. He said a prominent member of the Henderson family a few years ago told city officials that the family was not interested in putting money into the building or selling it.
“That’s quite a history of non-partnership. I’ll just be frank, and it’s apparent,” said Mayor Jen Miles.
Council member Deana Nelson was more blunt.
“We have a few landowners downtown who really look at this situation and the buildings they own and say ‘if the city isn’t going to fix it for me, I don’t care,’ ” Nelson said. “That’s what’s happening here. They want us to fix it for them. We can’t do that. We need a partnership with them. I don’t disagree in any way, shape or form with anybody on that. However, it isn’t our job to take care of their property unless it’s our property. That is something we need to seriously look at.”
Nelson said a condemnation campaign might be necessary, even if unpopular.
“Eminent domain might be the right avenue to go,” she said. “We’re going to hurt feelings. We’re going to make people angry. It doesn’t mean if we take it that we’re going to destroy it, but it does mean we’re going to start doing what’s right for Kingman and what’s best for downtown.”
Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter and council member Jamie Scott Stehly said the hotel is a landmark that must be preserved. Stehly garnered council approval to establish a task force to explore ways to preserve the building, if not refurbish and return it to public use.
Teri Henderson said the Henderson family appreciates the task force approach.
“It hasn’t been that the family hasn’t been interested in doing something with the hotel,” Henderson said. “I would be so thrilled if you all would give us another chance.”
Henderson said successful revitalization of downtown Kingman in recent years creates a new environment and opportunity for restoration of the hotel.
