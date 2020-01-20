KINGMAN — A Kingman-grown business engaged in highly specialized repair, design and manufacturing activity has been sold to an out-of-state company.
Laron CEO Glenn Thoroughman confirmed the sale of Laron to the Ohio Transmission Corporation.
Terms of the deal completed on Jan. 14 are confidential.
Thoroughman said the management team will remain in place, that the business still will be called “Laron” and that there are no plans for changes in the operation.
Thoroughman said two men opened the Laron enterprise in 1975 at 2179 Northern Ave. He said he purchased the business in 1985 and moved it to the Kingman Airport Industrial Park in 1989.
Thoroughman said Laron employs a little more than 200 people, about half of them working in Kingman.
“Ohio Transmission Corporation is a leading technical distributor of highly engineered motion control, pump, finishing and air compressor products. OTC serves over 15,000 customers across diverse end-markets by developing technical and consultative sales, repair and aftermarket capabilities,” according to the OTC website. “The company’s primary product offerings include pumps, bearings, power transmission, factory automation, finishing and compressed air products and related services. OTC’s geographic footprint includes 33 branch locations in 16 states.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.