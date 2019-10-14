KINGMAN — Finding a new police chief will be Ron Foggin’s first major personnel task during his tenure as Kingman city manager.
Chief Bob Devries will end a 40-year law enforcement career when he retires early next May.
Foggin said filling the position internally would be ideal.
“My preference is always to look to promote from within,” Foggin said. “I’m going to look to see who is interested and who would be a good team player to add to the senior leadership team. And if that can come from inside the organization, I would love that.”
Foggin said he will consult Kingman City Council members and his leadership team as they evaluate administrative talent within the department. He said it’s important to find someone with some of Devries’ talents but that he’ll also be looking for someone who is a dynamic leader and hungry to move the organization forward with innovation.
“I believe there’s leaders inside the organization that can see that vision,” Foggin said. “Policing has changed dramatically over the past ten years and recruiting officers has become extremely difficult across this country and these are some of the things we’ll be looking at.”
Foggin said he hopes to make a decision by the end of this year. He said the city will launch a national search if it does not name a chief from within the department.
