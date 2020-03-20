KINGMAN — Beginning Monday, all Kingman city buildings (except the Municipal Courthouse) will be closed to all public access until at least April 6.
Based on guidelines issued by the President Donald Trump, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Arizona State Department of Health Services, the continued spread of COVID-19 is posing an increased public health risk, by not following those guidelines, said a news release from the City of Kingman on Thursday.
“The CDC, the president and Governor Ducey’s office now recommend no events of 10 or more people for the next eight weeks. People are being asked to avoid gyms, bars, clubs, movie theaters, and dine-in restaurants (you can still support local businesses and order food for pickup or delivery, instead),” the release said. “City team members will still be onsite working over email and taking phone calls for those customers that need to pay bills, get building inspections, etc. Dispatch, fire and police services will operate at normal levels. Trash pickup will remain, but KART services will be reduced. The Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course and recreation services will remain open.”
Bullhead City announced modifications to city services earlier in the week but stopped short of closing offices to the public.
The city closed the Senior Center, altered the Nutrition Center to drive-through and delivery service only, halted activities at the Suddenlink Community Center, closed the Bullhead City Municipal Pool, canceled or postponed recreation events scheduled through April and suspended community outreach programs by the Bullhead City Police.
“The health and safety of our residents and employees is our paramount concern,” City Manager Toby Cotter said. “We are going to coordinate with the county, state and federal government to reduce possible exposure to the virus. We too hope that it’s only using an abundance of caution as no cases have been reported in Bullhead City or Mohave County. A number of cases have been reported in Clark County and the Phoenix area. However, we have many citizens that rely on local government to keep them safe. To do that, we also need police, fire, emergency services, hospital staffs and city employees to be healthy and working. We need to respond to our community if the COVID-19 virus impacts us.”
Laughlin Town Manager Brian Paulson announced Thursday that his office will be closed “until further notice,” although the Clark County Regional Government Office will allow operation of the Laughlin Justice Court on Monday through Thursday.
“Effective Friday, March 20, the Laughlin Town Manager’s Office and its operations will be closed until further notice,” Paulson said by email. “Any calls to the office will be redirected to Clark County in Las Vegas. The Regional Government Center will remain open to the public for Justice Court only (Monday–Thursday).
“We urge everyone to practice safe social distancing and other precautions during this challenging time.”
