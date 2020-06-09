KINGMAN — A Kingman couple is accused of engaging in fraud to steal almost $90,000 in food stamps from the state of Arizona.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office named Kimberly Clark, 42, and Brian Clark, 47, in a lengthy indictment that alleges theft of $89,577.96 over a six-year period ending in early 2018.
Kimberly Clark pleaded guilty Monday to attempted fraud and theft charges. She faces 90 days in jail and up to three years on probation when sentenced by Mohave County Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho on Aug. 11.
Payment of restitution is another prong of the plea deal.
Prosecutor Evan Malady told Camacho that victims in the case are the Department of Economic Security and the Arizona State Health Care Cost Containment System. Malady explained that Kimberly Clark omitted her co-defendant’s income from her food stamp application to keep household income under the threshold for eligibility.
Malady said Kimberly Clark would not have been eligible for the benefits had she included Brian Clark’s income on the application paperwork. He said the couple fraudulently enjoyed the family food provision while preserving their income for other expenditures.
Malady told the court that he does not believe Brian Clark will accept a plea agreement. He said it appears the second case will go to trial.
