KINGMAN — A Kingman man accused of beating a teenaged boy with multiple instruments now has been charged with the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl.
Kingman police announced the April 4 arrest of Kenneth McIntire after a school resource officer began investigating lower body injuries suffered by a 13-year-old boy.
Kingman Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper said McIntire allegedly struck the boy with a belt, a section of PVC pipe and s metal broom handle. The boy was placed in the care and custody of the Department of Child Safety.
Cooper confirmed the second criminal case after McIntire pleaded not guilty in Mohave County Superior Court during his Monday morning arraignment for sexual abuse.
“The investigation revealed that McIntire had been abusing (the girl) over the past two years,” Cooper said.
Cooper said McIntire admitted his involvement in the new case.
