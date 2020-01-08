KINGMAN — Allegations that an underage girl was the victim of repeated sex offenses led to the Jan. 3 arrest of a Kingman man.
Jody Shoup, 50, was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center on sexual assault and child molestation charges.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the Department of Child Services (DCS) requested assistance with a sexual abuse case. ``DCS claimed they received an alleged report of sexual assault by Shoup on a female juvenile that indicated the abuse had been ongoing for the last four years,” Mortensen said in a news release.
The age of the alleged victim was not disclosed.
Detectives interviewed Shoup at a residence in the 2700 block of Ames Avenue in Kingman, where he was taken into custody.
