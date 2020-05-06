KINGMAN — A shooting death early Monday in north Kingman remains under investigation by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Robin Kacos, 33, of Kingman, has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Dayton Young, 30, of Kingman.
Deputies responded at 2:41 a.m. Monday to a home in the 900 block of John Norman Lane.
A woman alleged that she was assaulted when she confronted a neighbor about loud music in the early morning hours. The woman said she approached the home and a man, later identified as Young, answered the door. When the woman issued her complaint about the loud music, she said, Young became aggressive and began hitting her.
Deputies spoke to the homeowner, identified as Kacos, who told authorities that Young told him about the altercation before running into the desert area near the home.
Deputies looked for Young but did not find him.
The woman declined medical attention.
At 4:47 a.m., dispatch received several calls of gunshots heard in the area of the previous call. When they returned to Kacos’ residence, they found Young dead in the roadway with three gunshot wounds. Kacos, who had remained on the property, was detained.
A shotgun and three spent shells were found near Young’s body. Investigation revealed that four shots had been fired and Young had been struck by rounds in the head, face and back.
“Kacos admitted his involvement in the shooting and was arrested and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility,” Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen said in a news release. “Interviews with Kacos revealed he and Young had been involved in a domestic relationship and Young had been living at the residence for approximately one month.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.