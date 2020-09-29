KINGMAN — A Kingman man was arrested on suspicion of assault and weapons charges Friday after a nearly three-hour standoff with Mohave County Sheriff’s Office personnel.
Timothy Milton Krueger, 39, was taken into custody around 4:50 p.m. Friday and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of aggravated assault per domestic violence, misconduct involving weapons, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and resisting arrest.
Krueger had been sought by police since the previous Monday, when deputies were called to a residence in the 4000 block of Lum Avenue for a weapons offense. Deputies were told that Krueger had pointed a weapon at a woman at the residence and threatened to kill her. Krueger allegedly fired the weapon at a vehicle on the property.
He had left the area by the time authorities arrived, but a deputy reported spotting Krueger nearby in an alleyway.
Krueger fled on foot and was not located at the time.
On Friday, deputies received information around 2 p.m. that Krueger was at a residence in the 3600 block of Northfield Avenue. According to reports, deputies positioned themselves around the perimeter of the home and made several announcements for anyone inside to exit.
After multiple unanswered announcements, the sheriff’s office SWAT team was called to the scene. A search warrant was obtained and a distraction device and chemical agents were introduced into the residence.
Around 4:50 p.m., Krueger was placed into custody.
It was not the first time that local authorities had been in a standoff involving Krueger. In 2018, Krueger was wanted on a warrant for a probation violation but reportedly barricaded himself inside a Kingman home for about two hours. Kingman police used non-lethal munitions and pepper spray to force Krueger from the home. He was charged with resisting arrest and on the outstanding warrant upon apprehension in that incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.