KINGMAN — A Kingman man died Wednesday following a Sept. 15 traffic accident in Bullhead City. Police department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt identified the man who died of his injuries at University Medical Center in Las Vegas as Jamie Joseph Barr, 35.
Fromelt said police responded to a single vehicle rollover accident at 1:20 am at Highway 68 and McCormick Boulevard. She said Barr was westbound on the highway when he lost control and was ejected when the vehicle rolled at the bottom of a dirt embankment.
A medical helicopter flew Barr to Las Vegas. Investigators said they believe Barr was not wearing his seatbelt
