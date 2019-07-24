KINGMAN — A Kingman man has died of injuries suffered in a Friday night traffic accident.
The victim has been identified as Charlie Gross, 36.
Kingman Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper said investigators determined that Gross was northbound on Cantle Drive when he failed to negotiate a curve and the Ford F-250 truck he was operating struck a block wall at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Gordon Bay at about 11 p.m.
Cooper said Gross was partially ejected during the crash. He was flown to a Las Vegas hospital where he died Tuesday.
“Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash,” Cooper said. Gross was the lone occupant and no other vehicles were involved.
