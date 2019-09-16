KINGMAN — Jim Hamersley says he is excited to seek the Republican nomination for District 1 Mohave County supervisor.
Hamersley grew up in Kingman and returned a couple of years ago after a three-decade career in technology management and leadership roles where he said he found solutions for organizations in the public and private sector from Yuma to Alaska, and from Northern California to Chicago.
“I implement systems to improve operational efficiencies, reducing business operations costs and better servicing the customers. That’s what I’ve done for 30 years,” Hamersley said. “Mediocrity in government these days is no longer tolerated by citizens. I myself want a government that is efficient, one that provides the services that I need at a good cost. I believe in not a lean government or a bloated government, but the right-size government.”
Hamersley said he thinks he can help improve county government function and service. He said he has learned that he has too much energy to simply sit on the sidelines in retirement.
“I still have that excitement to get up in the morning to make change and I ask myself what would I like to do here in Kingman. I love Kingman. I had a great experience growing up here. My family has been here forever. I would be humbled and honored to represent Mohave County,” he said.
Hamersley said Kim, his wife of 25 years, is his rock and will be an important component of his bid for public office. Hamersley said he is enjoying reconnecting with his many friends in the greater Kingman area and that he looks forward to making many new friends during the 2020 election cycle.
Hamersley is distributing business cards and information brochures around the community and has just launched a campaign site on Facebook.
