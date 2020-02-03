KINGMAN — Arizona state police said a Mohave County resident committed a murder-suicide following a Sunday traffic stop in Kingman.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the older model pickup truck was pulled over at 1:49 p.m.
A news release said that, during the course of the traffic stop, the trooper learned the driver and passenger had felony warrants with nationwide extradition pending for illegal drugs out of Colorado.
“When the trooper returned to the pickup, the driver displayed a handgun and shot the female passenger,” the release said. “As a result of the driver’s actions, the trooper drew and fired his duty weapon at the driver in an attempt to stop the deadly threat. As the trooper fired, the driver simultaneously turned the gun on himself and fired.”
DPS said the driver and passenger were declared dead on scene. The driver was identified as Kyle Don Axtell, 57, of Kingman, and the passenger as Kelly Susanne Nickolson, 50.
The trooper was not injured and an investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.