BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Police Department has identified a man suspected of an armed robbery at Rotary Park late last month.
On Monday, police said that they were looking for Cody Russell Turner, 20, of Kingman, in connection with the June 30 crime.
According to a release from the Bullhead City Police Department, Turner, his 15-year-old girlfriend and an unidentified man robbed a man at Rotary Park.
The police report indicated that the girl, who was not identified because of her age, knew the victim and arranged for the meeting at the park.
The man with Turner and his girlfriend allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim while Turner wielded a shovel. The men took the victim’s keys and cell phone, then broke the phone and the window of his vehicle before leaving the scene.
The girl has been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery and aggravated robbery. She is being held in the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center in Kingman.
Anyone with information about Turner’s whereabouts, the identity of the unknown man or any other aspects of the case is encouraged to contact Bullhead City Police detectives at 928-763-1999. The case reference number is 19-04102.
