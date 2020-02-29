KINGMAN — A Kingman man whose gunfire and erratic behavior prompted a public safety scare last spring is being sent to the Arizona State Hospital for psychiatric treatment.
That’s a requirement of a plea agreement that finds Larry Bradshaw, 37, “guilty except insane” to a disorderly conduct with a weapon charge.
Kingman police responded last April to a home in the vicinity of Wilshire and Beverly Avenue where officers determined a number of gunshots had been fired into the walls of a structure on the property. Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper said witnesses indicated that Bradshaw had been exhibiting behavior consistent with paranoia and schizophrenia.
Bradshaw reportedly surrendered without incident about 15 minutes after officers began using a public address system asking him to exit and give himself up. No one was hurt in the incident.
“A search warrant was served that resulted in the discovery of several homemade firearms, three homemade explosive devices and assorted methamphetamine drug paraphernalia,” Cooper said. A robot was used to detonate the explosive devices safely in a nearby field.
A determination that Bradshaw was not mentally competent to stand trial led to the plea deal that sends him to confined psychiatric care. He will be released after 27 months, though he could spend some of that time in prison if doctors determine his mental competency to be restored before the period expires.
