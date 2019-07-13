KINGMAN — The Arizona Department of Housing has awarded a total of $19,171,755 in tax credits to 13 rental projects across the state of Arizona.
The companies that qualified for the Low Income Housing Tax Credit are scheduled to build 921 units across six counties in Arizona, a total project cost of $234,374,482.
The county that accounted for the most units being built is Maricopa County, which totaled 499. The total project cost of the units being built in Maricopa County is $124,396,381, which gave the developers a total of $10,673,878 in tax credit.
In Mohave County, Kingman secured a $1,205,561 tax credit for an $11,721,647 new construction project. The project consists of 25 residential buildings, which give it a total of 49 units.
Pima County accounted for 196 units, a project cost of $46,573,614 and received a total tax credit of $3,859,105.
The 2019 Qualified Allocation Plan allowed the ADOH to increase the number of people who will have access to housing, while maintaining options for Arizonans to live in apartments rating from efficiencies designed for simple persons to five-bedroom homes intended for larger and extended families said the ADOH. The 2019 awards increased the imputed number of people served by 25.64% (604 people) when compared to 2018 awards.
