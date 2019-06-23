KINGMAN — The bond issue that the Kingman Unified School District will bring to the electorate in November is significantly more costly than had been contemplated three months ago.
While $17 million, $20 million and $24 million options were discussed during a mid-March meeting, the KUSD governing board voted unanimously Tuesday to put a $35 million proposal on the ballot.
Board member Jenny Shumway tempered her previous opposition to the initiative, noting that the voters ultimately will decide the question. But she questioned how the proposal skyrocketed to $35 million when voters might be more inclined to approve $18 million and $26 million options that were rejected during Tuesday’s meeting.
“My concern is that this will perhaps be a deal-breaker and that they’re going to see this number, the voters, and we’re going to lose it all,” Shumway said. “That’s a concern because the numbers that have kept going out are completely different than these numbers.”
Board Chairman Charlie Lucero said that the proposal escalated to $35 million because officials identified greater needs within the district as the configuration of the bond proposal was being considered in recent months. He said improvements added to the proposal include key infrastructure elements that are important to the district’s mission and the success of its 7,000 students.
“I just think they’re such important items. So we have to ask for them and let the public decide,” Lucero said. “It’s up to our community and it’s up to us to educate the public why we’re asking for this number and what the benefits are to the students.”
Board member Bruce Ricca said it will be very important to conduct an effective public information campaign to gain voter approval.
An $18 million appropriation to refurbish portions of the Palo Christi Elementary school campus is the most expensive component of the proposal. Another $14 million is earmarked for heating and cooling system upgrades throughout the district.
The bond proposal includes $2 million for installing keyless entry technology on district buildings, a security and safety enhancement. Separate $1 million allocations would improve La Senita Elementary school and purchase 10 new school buses.
Finance Director Ahron Sherman said property tax impact of voter approval for homeowners would be $56.41 per year, per $100,000 assessed valuation, should voters approve the bond. District taxpayers are still paying off a $80 million bond voters approved in 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.