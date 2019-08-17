KINGMAN — A Kingman school teacher has been arrested for alleged sexual activity with a 15-year-old boy.
Brent Michael Miracle, 29, was arrested Monday and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Kingman Police Department Public Information Officer Jennifer Sochocki said police opened an investigation on Aug. 7 after being advised that a Kingman Unified School District employee was possibly involved sexually with a teenager.
“The investigation revealed that Miracle met a juvenile victim on a dating app and engaged in sexual conduct with the victim in December, 2018,” Sochocki said. “Miracle admitted his involvement.”
Sochocki said the victim did not attend Kingman Middle School, where Miracle was working as a math teacher during the time of the incident. KUSD Supt. Gretchen Dorner said Miracle transitioned to a sixth-grade school teacher when the current school year began.
“We reassigned Mr. Miracle immediately to temporary paid administrative reassignment leave to home the same morning he was arrested,“ Dorner said.
Sochocki said additional charges may result from the ongoing investigation.
