KINGMAN — A Kingman teenager faces a possible lengthy prison sentence after admitting sexual involvement with five girls, 14 to 17 years of age. The plea agreement for Dillan Gonzales, 19 was entered Thursday at the Mohave County Courthouse.
“I have enormous discretion at sentencing,” explained Judge Billy Sipe. He noted he could impose as little as probation and no further jail time or send Gonzales to prison for up to 25.75 years
Prosecutor Karolina Czaplinska said one incident involved a naked image exchange on Facebook. She said two other incidents involved simple touching but that two victims engaged in sexual intercourse, one of whom Gonzales plied with alcohol before forcing himself upon her.
Gonzales pleaded guilty to five different offenses, several of them reduced from how they were originally charged in the indictment.
Gonzales will be convicted of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of attempted child molestation, attempted sexual assault and sexual conduct with a minor.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.