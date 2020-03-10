KINGMAN — Kingman Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter has been selected for the position of Mohave County procurement director.
Lingenfelter’s proposed hiring at an annual salary of $102,000 will be considered during the Board of Supervisors meeting next Monday.
Lingfenfelter was offered the position this week after he and another finalist, from Florida, were interviewed by a screening panel composed largely of county department heads. Lingenfelter is declining comment before the board considers his hiring next week.
Lingenfelter also is a declared candidate for District 1 supervisor, but Human Resources Director Ken Cunningham said he would have to drop out of the race if he becomes procurement director.
Lingenfelter served as the county’s procurement manager from July 2004 until October 2010 before he worked as county economic development director until November 2012. He left county employment to administer Mohave Educational Services until he worked as Mohave County legislative liaison and special projects coordinator from December 2013 until June 2014.
Lingenfelter will start his new job on April 2, pending board approval. Current procurement director Becky O’Brien begins retirement April 6.
