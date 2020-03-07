KINGMAN — Kingman Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter has indicated he’s running for the District 1 seat on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, but he also is a finalist for a county department head position.
Lingenfelter could become county procurement director, a position he held years ago.
County Human Resources Director Ken Cunningham confirmed that a committee will interview Lingenfelter and another procurement director candidate from Florida on Monday morning. He said they topped the field of 10 applicants for the position that Becky O’Brien will vacate when she retires in April.
Cunningham said O’Brien has been with the county for almost five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.