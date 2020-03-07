KINGMAN — The Kingman City Council voted March 3 to place two questions on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot. One proposal would double from two to four years the length of the term of office served by the city’s mayor.
City Manager Ron Foggin said most municipalities use a four-year format for mayor. He said mayors can be distracted from their public service duties when they have to seek re-election every two years.
Foggin said the mayors of nearby Colorado River communities are able to network better with outside entities and organizations to get more done for their constituents.
“We’ve watched Bullhead City and Lake Havasu and their mayors have been actively involved and fairly influential in pushing legislation that helps cities,” Foggin told council members. “I don’t think we’ve been as effective because of that quick (two-year) turnover. Our hope is for more influence with the legislature and that our voice is heard.”
Mayor Jen Miles is seeking re-election this year and would not be affected by the voter verdict because passage of the four-year term would not see it implemented until 2022. But Miles said she believes a longer term is better.
“In the office of mayor, there’s a lot of work that’s done locally and with the League of Cities and Towns and at the state level to create the network and to get really familiar and understand the issues and be effective,” Miles said. “I think this would give any future mayors more time to carry out their responsibilities more effectively.”
The council also approved placing a finance question before voters in August. Staff has recommended converting the expenditure limitation mechanism from the voter-approved home rule option to a permanent base budget adjustment. Council member Jamie Scott Stehly said a voter information campaign will be needed given the complexity of the proposal.
“I do believe that the education is still an obstacle because this is so complicated,” Stehly said. She suggested that a committee be assembled to make sure citizens understand why voter approval is essential.
