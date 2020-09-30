KINGMAN — Kingman police have turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the man who pulled off an armed robbery Sunday.
Police said the stickup at the Walgreens store at 1925 E. Andy Devine Ave. was reported at 8:15 p.m.
Police spokeswoman Jennifer Sochocki said the white male suspect in his 20s or 30s approached a store employee after selecting a couple of drink items.
“The suspect demanded money from a clerk, indicating that he had a gun while making a motion toward it,” Sochocki said. “The clerk did not see a gun and gave the suspect the money in the register.”
Sochocki said the suspect of medium height and build and brown hair in a buzz cut left the store and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and the drinks. She said the suspect wore a dark-colored T-shirt, a light-colored ball cap, face mask and a gray sling-style backpack.
Citizens are warned not to approach the suspect who is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact Kingman police (928-753-2199), Mohave Silent Witness (928-753-1234) or report tips online (www.kingmanpolice.com).
