KINGMAN — Nucor Steel believes an employee stole more than a quarter-million dollars in a company check conversion/personal deposit scheme.
A multiple-month investigation led to Wednesday’s arrest of Christy Ann Lopez, 42, of Kingman.
A Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigation was initiated in late January after company officials requested assistance regarding suspected internal theft.
“Detectives were contacted by Nucor Steel in reference to an employee that they believed had potentially embezzled $254,361 by fraudulently cashing checks from the business into their personal checking account,” said sheriff’s spokeswoman Anita Mortensen. “The company had conducted an audit in November of 2019 and observed inconsistencies with checks issued from the company and observed Lopez had endorsed the questionable checks.”
Mortensen said an examination of Lopez’s bank account revealed that deposits were consistent with fraudulent check dates provided by the company.
“Detectives received copies of the checks deposited into Lopez’s account and were able to match all of the company’s fraudulent checks by date and check numbers,” Mortensen said.
Lopez, who had been an employee of the company since 2014, was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center on theft, fraud and forgery charges. Mortensen said the investigation is continuing.
