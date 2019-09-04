KINGMAN — The Arizona Department of Child Safety has taken custody of an infant whose mother admitted writing in the name of a friend on her daughter’s birth certificate.
Deputy Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper said investigators believe that Jackie Dougherty, 30, did so because there was a warrant for her arrest and she feared possible health complications for her newborn daughter due to her drug use during pregnancy.
Cooper said Dougherty already was in jail for a probation violation when she was charged with forging the certificate on Aug. 29.
