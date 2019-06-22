KINGMAN — A woman was jailed early Thursday for allegedly setting multiple brush fires near the downtown Kingman home where she resides with seven other people.
Fire Department officials responded to three separate brush fire incidents Tuesday near a residence in the 500 block of Gold Street.
Kingman Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper said Patricia Craft, 27, told investigators she suspected her brother lit the fires.
“Officers investigating the fires learned that other fires had been set, wherein the home was actually damaged by fire before being extinguished,” Cooper said.
Cooper said a surveillance operation was conducted and that officers saw Craft toss a bundle of ignited papers to the ground from a window in the home. Craft was arrested at about 1 a.m.
“Craft, who initially denied involvement, later admitted to lighting the fires,” Cooper said. He said her motive was not known and that Craft was booked into jail on arson and endangerment charges.
