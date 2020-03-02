BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Morning Kiwanis Club will conduct the third annual Kiwanis Kids Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28 at Ken Fovargue Park and along Trane Road.
The Kiwanis Kids Expo is exclusively sponsored by Tri State Arcade, Kid Kastle, & Laser Tag all in Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort & Casino.
The Kiwanis Kids Expo has grown from keeping kids busy and out of trouble, adding keeping kids safe, and keeping kids healthy.
Eighty “EZ Up” booths will line the east and west sides of Trane Road. Each booth will benefit local children and will include representatives from youth activities, youth clubs, youth sports, associations, organizations, state services, county services, law enforcement agencies, hospitals, fire department, churches and businesses that specifically cater to children’s activities, safety and health information. All public and private school districts from Topock, Needles, Mohave Valley, Bullhead City and Laughlin have been invited.
Parents and children will learn and leave with everything there is for kids to do, get involved with, or participate in, plus safety information and health information. Each booth will have printed information for parents to take home. Each booth will have a banner identifying the participant in the booth. Parent bags will be available at the north and south end of Trane Road as they enter the expo.
The City of Bullhead City will have the municipal swimming pool open for free. The Kiwanis Splash Pad is always free. There also will be a free water slide and bounce house.
Hot dogs, snow cones, and cotton candy will be sold for a dollar each by the Kiwanis Club. Donated bottled water will be free.
Businesses or organizations with questions about the expo can call Expo Coordinator Larry Tunforss at 928-201-3313 or by email at Tunforss@gmail.com.
These types of programs, projects, and events of Bullhead City Kiwanis Club are supported by our annual community partners. This sponsorship program includes: Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, Ron’s Tire Pros, Dot Foods, Findlay Chevy, Buick, GMC, and Used Car Center, River Rat Motor Sports, Rim Country Rock & Yard, and Wickersham Insurance Agency. The Kiwanis media partners are Murphy Broadcasting, TV 2, Radio Central and News West Publishing.
