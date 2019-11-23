BULLHEAD CITY — All manner of guns, knives and other collectibles are available at the Morning Kiwanis Club of Bullhead City’s annual show that wraps up today in the basement of the Bullhead City Chamber of Commerce building in the basement.
The two-day show brings out firearms enthusiasts and collectors to peruse items the many vendors bring to town just in time for holiday gift-giving. The show was packed Saturday with residents from all over the Colorado River region coming through in waves to look over the many items offered.
Guns are the mainstay, followed by custom-made knives. Spirit Mountain Bladesmith Steve Sherman had a couple tables with his own creations, as did Terry L. Davis, a nationally renown knife maker and recent transplant to Bullhead City from Star Valley Wyoming. Davis is the owner of Wolftrack Custom Knives and his works are noted for their beauty and craftmanship.
Knives and guns aren’t the only items for sale. One vendor had several tables of custom wooden boxes in many styles and shapes to choose from. Another was selling only magazines for guns, while others specialized in gun cleaning products. One table that had a sign reading “For Arizona Residents only” was selling handcuff keys by Smith and Wesson for a dollar a key among many other items.
Others were selling knick knacks and collectibles of historic and intrinsic value. On one table was a large knife with the name North carved into the golden metal handle. The seller stated that the knife belonged to Capt. Luther North, a Pawnee Scout from Nebraska who, along with his brother Frank, fought in most of the Indian campaigns.
Capt. North was the son of Thomas J. and Jane Elvira (Townley) North. He fought in the indian wars against the Sioux nation in Nebraska, using Pawnee scouts who were enemies of the Sioux. While alive, Cpt. North recounted many of his adventures, including meeting Bufffalo Bill Cody whom he fought alongside in some campaigns.
The knife came with an original photo of Capt. North from his youth.
Mnay people were seen leaving the building with new rifles slung over their shoulder, making the weekend outing a successful one for Kiwanians, who had a doorman outside with a sign over his table that read “Check Firearms” for those who brought their own to the show as per Arizona state law.
As for those laws, the 2nd Amendment Rights organization Arizona Citizens Defense League had its own table set up to register new members. The organization specializes in protecting the 2nd Amendment rights of American citizens. It has over 16,000 members and several more after this weekend due to the dozens of visitors to the show who were signing up with the group.
The show runs through 5 p.m. today at the Bullhead City Chamber building at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95 in Bullhead City. There is a fee for show entrance.
