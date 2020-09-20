BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Morning Kiwanis Club considered its Gun, Ammo and Knife Show held this weekend to be a make-up fund raiser after COVID-19 concerns resulted in the event being canceled back in April.
And the virus played a part in planning this event. The Bullhead City Council decided last week to no longer require face masks at public gatherings.
This allowed many people attending the show to shop while not wearing the mask.
Beverly Meyer, a past president of the group, said she was pleased with the turnout even though there were fewer tables than at past shows. Meyer and her husband, Keith Sondgeroth, who specializes in weapons and collectibles, work with the club on organizing the event.
People had been waiting for the show because demand for firearms remains high but there is a limited supply on the market.
COVID-19, as well as recent civil unrest, affected inventory.
Primer has been in extremely short supply, according to Guns & Ammo.
The two-day event was held at the Bullhead City Chamber of Commerce building.
Some vendors prefer events in which masks aren’t required but other vendors feel differently and want to see face coverings be worn.
People with guns were allowed to bring them in. However, ammunition had to be removed and the weapons rendered inoperable through use of a large zip tie. Most of the arms for sale at the show were tied off in the same manner.
Other items available at the show included not only other weapons or defensive products. There were collectible weapons and accessories but also coins, books, jewelry, watches, military items, sports cards, ship and train models and art, as well as craft and artisan items.
The goal is to provide a 60-40 balance leaning more toward guns and other weapons versus other collectibles.
City staff provided much-needed help to Kiwanis as they prepared for the event, Meyer also noted. The organization recently again donated money to the city for youth swim lessons and has done so for about two decades.
Among other programs for which the club fundraises are nutrition, new moms, youth scholarships and Boys & Girls Club of the Colorado River.
Another gun show is planned for Nov. 21-22 so people can buy holiday items, Meyer said.
Meyer sounded optimistic about what the near future might hold, but admitted that it will be hard to tell “what November’s going to bring.”
