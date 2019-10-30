BULLHEAD CITY — Thousands of children and their families — most in costume — are expected to descend on Gary Keith Civic Center Park on Thursday night from 5:30 to 8:30 for the Kiwanis of the Colorado River Trunk-or-Treat.
Noon Kiwanis had received two dozen vehicle signups and still was accepting applications on Wednesday. Staging begins at 4:30 p.m.
The move last year to Gary Keith Civic Center Park, at the corner of Highway 95 and Marina Boulevard, has provided more room for the event. It also is centrally located in Bullhead City.
One plus is that the site is mostly fenced in.
“And there’s a lot more light,” said Marilyn Leisure, of the Noon Kiwanis Club.
The lights at the park were installed earlier this month.
There’s also plenty of parking and a restroom with multiple stalls.
While virtually all of the activities are free, there will be a Scream Zone that costs $3 to enter.
Leisure said people should enjoy it and the rest of the evening’s offerings.
The event provides plenty of treats, distributed by area businesses and agencies, for area children. There also will be hot dogs, chips and water to lessen the sugary edge. Along with DJ music and room for dancing, there will be a Fun Zone with games as well as coloring and costume contests.
Harry Shapiro, governor of Kiwanis International’s Southwest District, will serve as costume contest judge.
Trunk-or-Treat is one of several alternatives for families with concerns about traditional door-to-door visits on Halloween evening. Some parents point to the shorter amount of walking and others prefer the more controlled atmosphere that isn’t available going from house to house and crossing streets at night.
Noon Kiwanis has described this event as a carnival-tailgate party. A variety of events means that children and adults can find it to be a fun night out.
Entire families will dress-up for the occasion, some quite elaborately.
At least 2,000 children are expected to seek out treats. Kiwanis will be ready if even more show-up and plans to have some extra candy if the tailgate vendors run out early.
• City Bible Church, 922 Marina Blvd., will present Candyland on Thursday, starting at 6 p.m.
The annual event promises lots of candy, hot dogs, drinks, prizes and games.
A cake walk is planned and bounce houses will be on site — weather permitting.
