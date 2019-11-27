KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man pleaded guilty to terrorism and two counts of setting off homemade bombs.
Philip Krikorian Jr., 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday in two criminal cases. He was charged with setting off several bombs in 2015 and 2016 in the Bullhead City area.
Facing a mandatory prison sentence, Krikorian is being held without bond.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Bob Moon said he offered the defendant three options last Friday: a bench trial that would not include a jury, a plea agreement with a prison range and a plea agreement with a stipulated 101⁄2-year prison sentence. Krikorian accepted the third option at Tuesday’s hearing.
In stating the facts of his case, Moon said for the terrorism charge, police searched Krikorian’s Diamond Drive home on Sept. 4, 2016, and found about 62 pounds of black powder, potassium nitrate and a pressure cooker that had not been completed along with ball bearings.
Police also found a letter to a Chandler, Arizona, man stating his anger toward organized religion and including threats to blow up churches in an effort to kill people, Moon said. There were no injuries or damage in any of the bombings.
Moon said for one of the weapon charges that occurred Aug. 22, 2016, the suspect placed an improvised explosive device, a cardboard device about 6 inches tall and 4 inches in diameter, on the ground in an alley on Hancock Road then walked away before it exploded.
For the second weapons charge, Krikorian set off another IED on Nov. 20, 2015, in a vacant lot next to his home that damaged a neighboring mobile home.
The explosion of the metal pipe bomb sent the end cap through the wall of the neighbor’s home.
Krikorian was representing himself in his case. Chief legal defender Ron Gilleo was recently was appointed as advisory counsel.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle will sentence Krikorian Dec. 19. While the stipulated sentence in the agreement is 101⁄2 years in prison, the judge could reject the agreement because of the limitations of the sentence.
Carlisle vacated Krikorian’s trial in the 2016 case that was to begin Monday along with another trial for another weapons charge in the 2016 case that had been scheduled for Dec. 16. The judge vacated a third trial set for Jan. 13 for the 2015 weapons charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.