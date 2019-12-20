KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was sentenced to prison Thursday for setting off several homemade bombs in 2015 and 2016.
Philip Krikorian Jr., 51, pleaded guilty in November to terrorism and two weapon charges in two criminal cases, for setting off several bombs in 2015 and 2016 in the Bullhead City area.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Bob Moon argued aggravating factors in the terrorism charge including that there was a threat to inflict serious injuries or even death as well as possessing a dangerous instrument.
Neither Krikorian, who representing himself in his two criminal cases, or his advisory counsel made any comments. The plea agreement stipulated a 101⁄2 year prison sentence.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle sentenced Krikorian to 101⁄2 years in prison with a little more than three years credit for time Krikorian already served in jail.
On Aug. 22, 2016, the suspect placed an Improvised Explosive Device, a cardboard device about 6 inches tall and 4 inches in diameter, on the ground in an alley on Hancock Road then walked away before it exploded.
Krikorian also set off another IED on Nov. 20, 2015, in a vacant lot next to his home that damaged a neighboring mobile home. The metal pipe bomb sent the end cap through the wall of the neighbor’s home before crashing into a piece of furniture.
Police searched Krikorian’s Diamond Drive home Sept. 4, 2016 and found about 62 pounds of black powder, potassium nitrate and a pressure cooker, similar to the one used in the Boston bombing, which had not been completed along with ball bearings.
Police also found a letter to a Chandler man stating Krikorian’s anger toward organized religion and threats to blow up churches in an effort to kill people. There were no injuries or damage in any of the bombings.
