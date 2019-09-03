KINGMAN — An estranged husband and wife are dead from what Lake Havasu City police report to be a murder-suicide.
The two, found dead inside a residence in the 2900 block of Green Acres Drive on Thursday night, were identified as Keri Malkiewicz, 42, and Daniel Malkiewicz, 53.
Court records showed that Keri Malkiewicz petitioned for divorce from her husband in July. The initial police news release said the Malkiewiczes were found on the kitchen floor of the residence.
It said that it appeared that the woman had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and that the male had been shot once. Police said autopsies will determine how many shots actually were fired.
Police said officers found the bodies after conducting a welfare check when another party expressed concern that Keri Malkiewicz had not returned after going to the home to retrieve personal property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.