KINGMAN — A 10-year prison term was ordered Monday for a Lake Havasu City man who admitted downloading child pornography that he viewed for sexual stimulation.
Larry Henderson, 28, also must register as a sex offender while serving lifetime probation following his release from the Arizona Department of Corrections.
An investigation began last fall when the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children task force informed Lake Havasu police that someone had uploaded at least 23 images of child pornography from Henderson’s home in the 3000 block of Whirlwind Lane.
Detectives seized multiple mobile phones, laptop computers and tablets during a search of Henderson’s residence. Forensic analysis revealed children involved in sexually explicit activity.
“All of them contained images of young juveniles and prepubescent male and female children engaging in sexually exploitive exhibition and other sexual acts,” police reports stated. Henderson admitted using methamphetamine while viewing the material.
Defense attorney Robin Puchek noted that Henderson didn’t touch children and was not involved in filming or photographing them. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle said child pornography victims suffer with each viewing, whether they’re touched or not.
“You are exploiting these children each time you view these pictures,” Carlisle told Henderson. “That’s what you did for hours on end.”
The case against Henderson was resolved through a plea agreement convicting him of two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
