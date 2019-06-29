MOHAVE VALLEY — A Lake Havasu City man who allegedly engaged in an abbreviated crime wave in Mohave Valley faces an assortment of criminal charges.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported the Wednesday arrest of Richard Anderson, 21.
Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said deputies responded at 4:22 p.m. to a shoplifting report at a business in the 1000 block of Highway 95. The reporting party advised that a man, later identified as Anderson, took merchandise without paying before he entered a neighboring business.
Mortensen said Anderson reportedly grabbed a tip jar from the second business and that employees who tried to stop the theft feared he possessed a weapon when he reached for his waistband area.
She said deputies traced Anderson to a home in the 1300 block of Vacation Drive, where they contacted him as he sat on the front porch.
Mortensen said Anderson was taken into custody and driven back to the victimized businesses, where employees identified him as the shoplifter and thief. She said Anderson threatened deputies and that he kicked and damaged the patrol vehicle before a jail van was summoned to take him to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
Mortensen said deputies visited the address on a medical marijuana card found in Anderson’s possession. The man to whom the card belonged advised that he returned home to find that someone had stolen a television, two phones, a money bag and other items.
Anderson was booked into the jail in Kingman on suspicion of a mixture of burglary, robbery, criminal damage and other charges.
