KINGMAN — A Lake Havasu City man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a sleeping woman at the Crazy Horse campground.
The 39-year-old victim and her daughter ended up in an altercation with her alleged assailant about 12:30 a.m., on Sept. 7.
The woman told officers she was being raped when she woke up. The daughter said Jeremy Sorenson, 30, had walked past her and into her mother’s bedroom after asking where she was.
A physical fight ensued when Sorenson exited the bedroom several minutes later, according to a police report. It said Sorenson twice punched the woman and knocked her down.
An unidentified man intervened and separated combatants when Sorenson and the daughter were scuffling. Police arrived, made the arrest and booked Sorenson into jail on an initial charge of sexual assault.
Other charges are possible through ongoing investigation and review by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.
