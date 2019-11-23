KINGMAN — A Lake Havasu City man was convicted Friday afternoon for his part in a 2017 shooting at a Golden Shores parking lot.
A Mohave County jury convicted Martin Daniel Voge, 42, of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle will sentence Voge on Dec. 19. Voge is being held in custody on a $500,000 bond. The judge recently severed attempted murder charges from four other drug charges, which will be tried at a later date.
Voge’s codefendant, Robert Geoffrey Davis, 29, pleaded guilty in January to attempted first-degree murder and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Shortly before midnight on Sept. 20, 2017, Mohave County deputies were called to a store’s parking lot in the 12900 block of South Oatman Drive in Golden Shores where a 41-year-old man had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound while sitting in his car.
The victim was waiting in his car to meet another person to get some of his property back when the shooting occurred. As the investigation proceeded, three warrants were issued to search homes in Lake Havasu City, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation led to the Sept. 28, 2017, arrest of Voge after a traffic stop in Lake Havasu City. His arrest also led to the arrest of Davis, who was believed to be the shooter. Davis was arrested the next day after a traffic stop on Highway 95 in Lake Havasu City, MCSO reported.
