KINGMAN — A Lake Havasu City man who resolved five criminal cases in a single plea agreement was given a nine-year prison term Monday.
Punishment imposed for Gaige Martinez, 21, was mandated under terms of the deal approved by Judge Billy Sipe.
Charges from a dine and dash caper and another criminal case were dismissed in exchange for Martinez’s guilty pleas in three other cases. Defense attorney Brad Rideout said driving, drug and alcohol involvements are consistent in Martinez’s criminal history.
“He made some pretty bad decisions, all of them involving vehicles and drugs or alcohol,” Rideout said at the sentencing hearing.
Martinez pleaded guilty to possession of narcotic drugs for sale, stemming from a December 2017 traffic stop on Rainbow Avenue. Officers reportedly smelled an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and Martinez was unable to provide a medical marijuana card.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Kellen Marlow said a search of the vehicle netted seizure of 14 grams of cocaine. Martinez also pleaded guilty to driving while impaired charges after vehicles he was operating were involved in crashes just two weeks apart in September and October of last year.
Traces of cocaine and marijuana were detected in Martinez’s blood stream on both occasions, Marlow said.
“I’d like to apologize to society as a whole,” Martinez told Sipe, extending the sentiment to friends and family members, several of whom attending the hearing, along with his pregnant wife. “I just would like them to know that I apologize for my actions.”
