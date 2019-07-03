KINGMAN — A Lake Havasu City man might be the only one of a group of nine defendants to avoid a prison sentence following an undercover sting operation targeting men preying upon underage girls.
Daniel Martin, 33, was placed on probation for 15 years and ordered to spend one year in the Mohave County jail.
Martin also will be required to perform 200 hours of community work service when his jail sentence is completed. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
Martin and eight other men from Las Vegas, Lake Havasu, Bullhead City and Kingman were indicted for allegedly attempting to have sex with someone they believed to be a teenager who was actually a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detective. Each of the defendants reportedly responded to a law enforcement-planted social media post before switching to text message communication with someone they believed to be a 13-year-old girl.
Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle questioned the probation part of the plea deal because other co-defendants are receiving prison terms. But he approved Martin’s agreement after Public Defender Robin Puchek explained that Martin is the least culpable of the group.
Puchek noted that Martin’s April 18 communications with the detective posing as a teenage girl occurred over a three-hour period while one co-defendant exchanged more than 1,200 text messages over the course of several months. Puchek said Martin’s case also is differentiated by the fact that there was no attempt to meet the girl where other defendants were intercepted when they thought they were going to meet her.
A Las Vegas resident is the only defendant to take his case to trial so far. Kevin Moninger, 63, is serving a 31-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.