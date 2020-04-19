LAKE HAVASU CITY — Whether Lake Havasu should be closed or left open for recreation during the COVID-19 outbreak is a controversial subject in Lake Havasu City.
City Manager Jess Knudson told Lake Havasu City Council members last week that the community is passionately divided.
“There have been many, many calls, emails and other communications from our residents. We hear from residents who feel strongly about keeping the lake open,” Knudson said. “We hear from residents who feel strongly that the lake should be shut down. I talk to seniors who are scared for their lives and I talk to those who know the seriousness of the pandemic, including those who want to come to Havasu for the weekend.”
Separate petitions have circulated in the community. One argued that social distancing can allow safe recreation while the other said the waterway should be shut down to prevent possible spread of the virus.
Ultimately, the city has no say in the matter, Knudson said.
“The question we receive quite often is who has the authority to close the lake?” Knudson said. “Lake Havasu and the Lower Colorado River is a federal waterway and clearly the city does not have that power.”
Ultimately, the U.S. Coast Guard has jurisdiction over the river. The National Park Service has limited authority over Lake Mohave, which is in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Bullhead City government has no authority over the status of the Colorado River that runs within city limits. The city does have authority over Community and Rotary parks, which remain open and where social distancing protocols are being enforced.
Mohave County has jurisdiction at Davis Camp — over the park itself — but does not have the authority to close the river.
Knudson said some residents have asked that Highway 95 in Lake Havasu City be shut down to keep spring break students and other visitors away from the community. Others in the Bullhead City area also have pressed for closing the highway to out-of-state vehicles — despite the fact that Bullhead City is on the Nevada border and is less than 30 miles from the California border.
“The State of Arizona is the entity with the authority to restrict, minimize or remain unchanged the comings and goings of visitors and tourists,” Knudson said. He told council members that coronavirus management has been a whirlwind.
“I never could have imagined the conversations that I’ve had in the last few weeks, asking non-essential businesses to do the right thing and close their doors, asking tourists who want to come to Havasu for the weekend to stay out of Havasu and suspend their travel plans,” Knudson said. “It’s been an out-of-body experience at times.”
(3) comments
The longer the lake at Havasu and Mohave as well as the River stay open, the more chance we residents take and have of being infected with the virus due to some out of state person coming here, especially from California. By the way, whatever happened to that stay at home order that was suppose to be in effect for California and Arizona? Sure does not look like anyone is following it with as many out of state vehicles that are on our roads lately. If not the lakes and the river being closed, then all people entering our state should be screened and told that if the want to enter then they are given the option, either 14 days in quarantine or they can turn around and go back to where they came from. Sorry, but now is not the time to be messing around with peoples feelings and worrying about them, these times that are upon us are a simple matter of life and death, I for one prefer and choose life.
Give me a break, just close the parks, beaches, and ramps. If you can`t get to the water, you can`t get IN the water! No federal intervention needed!
Here's a "novel" thought: Let the "seniors who are scared for their lives" stay in their houses and away from the lake for awhile and let the folks that want to enjoy being on the water in a boat (and likely much farther away from another boat than "six feet"). There, everybody's happy now.
