LAKE HAVASU CITY — As if the novel coronavirus wasn’t enough to worry about, the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed the presence of mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus in Lake Havasu City.
Mosquito surveillance conducted by the health department’s Environmental Health Division verified Culex mosquitoes testing positive in the area of Body Beach, along Thompson Bay on the Arizona side of the Colorado River east of the island.
“As a safety precaution, MCEHD recommends that residents and visitors to Lake Havasu City avoid this vicinity of the beach/lake,” the health department said in a news release issued Friday night. “You can also reduce your risk of WNV by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites during the active season. Outdoor activities should also be avoided at dawn and dusk (when mosquitoes are most active).”
West Nile virus, in humans, can cause West Nile fever. Most cases are mild with few or no symptoms but the disease can cause mild symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting or a rash. In rare cases, the disease causes severe symptoms.
“MCEHD will continue to monitor and test mosquitoes throughout the season and update the public as more information becomes available,” the health department statement said.
