KINGMAN — A double-death investigation is underway in Lake Havasu City. Lake Havaus Police Detective Chris Angus said officers responded at 10:20 p.m. Thursday to a residence in the 2900 block of Green Acres Drive to conduct a welfare check.
Angus said it was reported that a woman had not returned after intending to visit the home to recover property.
“Upon initial arrival, officers were not able to make contact with the female or the occupant of the residence,” Angus said in a news release. “After further investigation, officers observed two individuals lying motionless on the floor inside the residence.”
Angus said officers gained entry to the home where they found a deceased female on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds. He said lying next to the woman was the body of a man who appeared to have suffered a single gunshot wound.
The names of the deceased have been withheld pending notification of kin and ongoing investigation.
