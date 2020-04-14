LAKE HAVASU CITY — A teenager was killed early Tuesday in Lake Havasu City when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a trailer.
Lake Havasu City police said the incident was reported at 12:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of San Juan Drive.
“A 2004 red and white Honda 150 dirt bike was traveling eastbound on San Juan Drive when the single rider failed to maneuver the motorcycle and collided with a properly parked toy hauler trailer,” Det. Chris Angus said in a news release. He said personnel from the crash investigation team also responded to the incident.
“It was determined that the rider of the motorcycle was a 15-year-old male Lake Havasu City resident and he was not wearing any protective gear,” the news release said. The name of the juvenile who was dead at the scene was withheld.
Police also said the dirt bike was not equipped with any illuminating lamp devices and that speed is a suspected factor in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.