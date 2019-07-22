KINGMAN — A Lake Havasu City woman has entered a second plea agreement involving violent domestic disturbances at her residence this year. Nancy Canchola, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated assault.
Prosecutor Jonathan Robinson told the court that a May 16 argument turned violent after Canchola asked her roommate for her cell phone in their residence in the 1200 block of Anacapa Drive. Robinson said Canchola pressed the 29-year-old victim up against a wall, choking her with one hand while taking control of the phone with the other.
Robinson said Canchola then broke the phone before using both hands to continue choking the victim, impeding her breathing and causing a throat injury.
Lake Havasu police provided additional information in a news release issued after Canchola’s arrest. Police said that Canchola also had held the roommate at knifepoint and that Canchola suffered some minor cuts during a struggle for control of the knife with one of the victim’s relatives.
The May 16 incident occurred just nine days after Canchola had been placed on probation in February for a previous altercation in the same home. Police said Canchola brandished a weapon while attempting to prevent her partner from leaving the residence, before the woman escaped and contacted police.
During the most recent change of plea hearing, Canchola admitted she violated probation given her conduct on May 16. Canchola faces probation up to 53/4 years in prison for the new guilty play and conceded probation violation.
Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 22.
