KINGMAN — Jealousy and relationship insecurity fueled violence between Lake Havasu City women earlier this year.
Case details were spelled out by Judge Billy Sipe on Wednesday as he imposed a 4 3/4-year prison sentence for Nancy Canchola, 39.
Sipe said Canchola suspected her 29-year-old girlfriend had been cheating on her when she returned after 3 a.m. on Valentine’s Day to their home in the 1200 block of Anacapa Drive. Sipe said Canchola tried to prevent the victim from leaving the residence when she pushed her while possessing a handgun.
Canchola pleaded guilty to domestic violence and had been on probation only nine days when she again attacked the woman. This time, Sipe said, Canchola was upset when thinking her girlfriend may have seeing an ex-boyfriend.
Canchola reportedly possessed brass knuckles and followed the victim, who retreated into a bathroom. Sipe said Canchola pinned the woman against the wall while demanding her cellphone, which she subsequently broke.
Sipe said Canchola texted the woman’s boyfriend not to see her anymore before she continued assaulting the victim on a couch. The judge said Canchola held a knife to the woman’s stomach while she strangled her before the victim’s father interceded.
Canchola pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for the May 16 incident.
Defense attorney Nathan Best told the court that the victim did not wish prosecution, was supportive of Canchola and that they plan to be married once the prison sentence is completed. Prosecutor Jacob Cote expressed skepticism that the relationship would work out.
Sipe went further, expressing belief that Canchola might someday further harm, or kill the woman.
