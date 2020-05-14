BULLHEAD CITY — Lake Mohave is starting to produce some nice stripers.
And at least one nice catfish.
Marianna Nielson was fishing from the Katherine Landing pier when she hooked an 8-pound, 261⁄2-inch channel cat. She was using anchovies. She brought it to Riviera Marina to have it documented by proprietor Rusty Braun.
While Lake Mohave isn’t known for catfish specifically, Nielson’s catch provided proof that some good-sized cats are out there.
So are some nice stripers, Braun said.
“I have been hearing that the Arizona side near the dam and down deep also was producing a few stripers in the 3- to 7-pound range,” Braun said.
The stripers still are biting in the Colorado River below Davis Dam.
“Tommy Nguyen landed his stripers by Davis Dam fishing on the Nevada side,” Braun said. “This area has a very nice park (Pyramid Canyon Day-Use Area) and some great fishing spots.”
Community Park also is yielding its share of stripers.
“I have heard that Community Park is still producing a few stripers,” Braun said, noting that there are “some great fishing spots down-river here along the shores of the beautiful Colorado River.”
Braun said he was thrilled by positive fishing reports from both the river and Lake Mohave.
“This is some great news,” he said. “We are getting fish from on the lake and our river.”
Fishing, he said, is a good activity to help people take their minds off the COVID-19 pandemic and the chaos the disease has caused, globally and locally.
“With so many out of work and staying in — except for our parks, we are blessed,” he said. “Our park crews are doing a super job maintaining and keeping the areas accessible.”
As a note to visitors, Lake Mohave is open only to passholders. And Community Park in Bullhead City is open but out-of-town users are charged a $20-per-vehicle parking fee for using the facility on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day. No parking fee is being charged at Rotary Park.
Braun said news remains scarce out of Topock Marsh, but that shouldn’t keep people from trying their luck there.
“That also is a great area for largemouth bass and catfish,” he said. “Our panfish (bite) has yet to start with the bigger ones near the gorge.”
Braun again reminded river users — whether on a boat or on the shore — about the rapidly fluctuating water levels.
“For boaters and shore anglers, watch our water levels,” he said. “The Colorado River below Davis Dam is controlled by Davis Dam’s five generating stations. Just as the oceans are controlled by the moon, our tides are by demand of both power needs and agriculture (down river). Very little (in the water release schedule) goes toward recreation.”
If you are having any success out there, let Braun know about it so he can share it with readers. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by phone at 928-763-8550.
“Hope this helps some for now,” he said. “We look forward to seeing you in with that catch to share the story.
“Now, go catch a fish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.