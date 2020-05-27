KINGMAN — A proposed plea agreement identical to one rejected last week was entered Tuesday for a Lake Havasu City man charged in the death of his daughter.
Judge Billy Sipe told attorneys on March 19 he could not accept the deal because Andrew Lamorie, 24, would not fully embrace the factual basis of the case.
Lamorie quibbled less when the same agreement convicting him of second-degree murder was introduced again Tuesday. Sipe, however, put attorneys on notice that he is concerned gravely about punishment limitations that allow him to order no more than 16 years in prison.
“I can tell you right now that you have a hard time selling this plea agreement to me unless there are some sort of extenuating circumstances,” Sipe said.
The judge directed parties to justify the propriety of the proposed case resolution in briefs to be submitted to the court in advance of a June 26 sentencing hearing.
Prosecutor Jacob Cote said 27-month-old Gabriella Lamorie died of blunt force trauma and severe malnutrition in January, 2018. Defense attorney Robin Puchek told Sipe that Gabriella weight just 17 pounds when she died and, her parents did not believe in doctors and had not taken the toddler for a checkup in at least 15 months.
Gabriella’s mother, Brittany Rodriquez, 27, is expected to enter a separate plea agreement on July 6. Terms of the proposed deal have not been made public but Cote has said that he considers Lamorie more culpable than Rodriquez.
Puchek said Lamorie’s history of violence includes an assault upon Rodriquez a couple of years ago. He said Lamorie also had been convicted of animal cruelty for fracturing the leg of a pet dog.
(1) comment
Gabby suffered severely and unjustly. BOTH parents are responsible and should both be held accountable to the highest punishment!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.