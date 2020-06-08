KINGMAN — A Las Vegas man drowned over the weekend at Lake Havasu.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said public safety personnel from several agencies responded at 3:01 p.m. Saturday when it was reported that a man was missing in the area of Thompson Bay.
“A firefighter with the Lake Havasu City Fire Department located the missing male on the lake bottom about 25 feet off shore and in about 7 feet of water,” Mortensen said. “Fire personnel along with MCSO deputies and Lake Havasu City police officers pulled the male to shore and began CPR and life-saving measures.”
Mortensen said the victim, Torrian Jones, 21, was in extremely critical condition when taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center. She said the MCSO was notified at 9:30 p.m. that Jones had died at the hospital.
“Wind, waves and swimming ability appear to be a factor,” Mortensen said. “Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be involved.”
An investigation continues.
