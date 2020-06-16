KINGMAN — A Bullhead City woman accused in a 2018 double-murder is expected to enter into a plea agreement.
Robin Denise Reid, 51, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping in the kidnapping, torture and death of Mona Carter, 51, and Daryl Ward, 22, both of Bullhead City.
Reid’s attorney, Ken Sheffield, said by phone Monday that both parties have reached a plea agreement and asked the judge to set a change of plea hearing. Reid is being held in custody on a $2 million bond.
Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho set a change of plea hearing for this afternoon. The judge kept Reid’s trial on the court’s calendar for July 13 in case the she changes her mind and doesn’t plead guilty.
Reid’s codefendants, Francisco Javier Romero Jr., Lucas Wayne Shankles and Jose Eduardo Vizcara already have taken plea deals. Romero was sentenced to life in prison, Vizcara was sentenced to 24 years in prison and Shankles was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison.
Reid’s daughter and codefendant, Lamya Lynn Bencheqroun, 28, pleaded guilty in February to first-degree murder. She will be sentenced June 25 to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years for the murder charge and between seven and 21 years for the kidnapping charge.
On Jan. 10, 2018, the five defendants allegedly stripped and tortured Ward and Carter at a Bullhead City house, then drove them at gunpoint in a SUV into the desert off El Rodeo Road in Fort Mohave. Bencheqroun shot Ward, who tried to escape from the vehicle only to be shot several more times, while Romero shot Carter.
