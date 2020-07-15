KINGMAN — The last defendant in a 2018 double-murder was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday.
Robin Denise Reid, 51, pleaded no contest in June to two counts of kidnapping. Two counts of murder were dropped under the plea agreement.
Reid was charged, along with four others, in the January 2018 kidnapping, torture and murders of Mona Carter, 51, and Daryl Ward, 22, both of Bullhead City.
Reid’s attorney, Ken Sheffield, blamed Francisco Javier Romero Jr., saying Romero had spiraled out of control and claimed that he worked for a Mexican drug cartel. He possessed plenty of guns and was charged with drug and weapons offenses at the time of the murder.
An armed Romero showed up around midnight with Ward and was joined in the bedroom by Lamya Lynn Bencheqroun and Jose Eduardo Vizcara. Romero was in charge, making threats against Ward. Reid was told to leave the bedroom and was not part of the crimes, Sheffield said.
Sheffield said Reid didn’t know what happened in the desert and wasn’t involved in restraining the victims. Romero and Bencheqroun also threatened Reid with death.
Reid apologized to the victims’ families and claimed that her codefendants had threatened her, going as far as firing a shot in her direction.
Chief Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppmann said the plea was appropriate since Reid was the least culpable of the five suspects. She faces a tougher prison sentence if she violates her probation after her sentence ends.
Schoppmann said there was no physical evidence implicating Reid on the gloves or the duct tape used to bind Ward and Carter. The only evidence was Romero and Bencheqroun, who claimed that Reid was the mastermind and knew what was going to happen.
“I just don’t find that was credible,” Schoppmann said.
Carter’s mother said the plea agreement was not appropriate and that Reid was fully aware of what was going to happen to the victims that night, saying Reid should have left and called police but didn’t.
Ward’s sister-in-law also asked the judge to throw out the plea agreement, saying she was the oldest of the group and assisted her daughter, Bencheqroun.
“This evil woman deserves more than four years in prison,” Ward’s sister-in-law said.
Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho took into account the impact statements that the sentence wasn’t long enough and the state’s claim that the case was weak for a conviction.
The judge sentenced Reid to four years in prison for one of the kidnapping charges and supervised probation for five years for the other kidnapping charge. Camacho also sentenced Reid to a year in county jail after her prison sentence.
Reid’s daughter Bencheqroun, 29, was sentenced Monday to 43 years in prison; she pleaded guilty in February to first-degree murder and kidnapping.
Codefendants Romero, Lucas Wayne Shankles and Vizcara previously took plea deals. Romero was sentenced to life in prison, Vizcara was sentenced to 24 years in prison and Shankles was sentenced to 121/2 years in prison.
On Jan. 10, 2018, the five defendants stripped, duct taped and tortured Ward and Carter at a Bullhead City house. Bencheqroun, Romero and Vizcara drove the victims at gunpoint in an SUV into the desert off El Rodeo Road in Fort Mohave. Bencheqroun shot Ward, who tried to escape from the SUV only to be shot again. It is wasn’t clear if Bencheqroun or Romero shot Carter, according to testimony and court documents.
